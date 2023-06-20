Beyoncé Looked 'Pissed' After Stage Crew Messes Up 'Renaissance' Concert Finale: 'This Show Was Chaotic'

The 41-year-old started off the last song of the night, "Summer Renaissance," sitting on top of the fake horse — and remained there for the entirety of it, as someone made a mistake and was too late in helping her get down from the prop and back to her feet on the stage.

Beyoncé's facial expressions were all you needed to see, as it was clear she was beyond furious with her workers and the mistake that occurred more than one month after the Renaissance World Tour kicked off on Wednesday, May 10.