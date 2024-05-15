OK Magazine
Tough Night! Kelly Clarkson Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction and Forgets Lyrics at Atlantic City Concert

kelly clakson
Source: MEGA
By:

May 15 2024, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Hopefully Kelly Clarkson has “Stronger” performances here on out!

The American Idol winner had a rough show on Friday, May 10, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, as she experienced a wardrobe malfunction and forgot the lyrics to one of her songs.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson recently lost 60 pounds.

According to an eyewitness, the 42-year-old mother-of-two — who shares her daughter, River, 9, and her son, Remington, 8, with ex Brandon Blackstock — “got her hair caught” in the back zipper of her outfit.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which showed off her slimmed down figure after recently losing 60 pounds. However, the flattering attire came with a price, as the star had to get assistance to fix the issue.

“She briefly suffered a wardrobe malfunction and had to go up to one of her backup singers to get her hair out,” the source spilled. “She made a comment about wanting to rock out, like, nod her head up and down and couldn’t because it was stuck.”

On top of the problem with her ensemble, the talk show host reportedly also forgot the lyrics to her 2023 hit “Mine.”

kelly clarkson
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson hosts 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

“I’m not in this moment anymore,” the musician allegedly told her audience at the time. “I have let go of these lyrics… like Elsa,” she added, referencing the Disney film Frozen.

“We’re gonna do it again. I’m gonna do it right,” she insisted.

Clarkson may have manifested the mishaps, as she started her show by telling the crowd she was in a “weird mood.”

“I don’t know why. You should’ve seen me backstage. I was dancing like Kristen Wiig in [Saturday Night Live],” she stated. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m just really happy to be doing a show! We’re doing a full show.”

kelly clarksonn
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock in 2021.

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty has caught a lot of heat recently after admitting to guest star Whoopi Goldberg that she slimmed down using weight-loss enhancing drugs on the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" Clarkson said to The View panelist, who confessed the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro had been assisting her in shedding some pounds.

kelly clarkson grammys
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is a mother-of-two.

"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," the 68-year-old shared. "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Clarkson noted how she too had lost "a lot" of weight recently before surprisingly revealing she used medication to help her do so.

Source: OK!
"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," the songstress stated. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

The U.S. Sun reported on the concert eyewitness' remarks.

