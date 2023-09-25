'I Didn't Want Hillary Clinton to Be President': Chris Christie Grilled About Why He Supported Donald Trump in 2016
Chris Christie was grilled about his former pal Donald Trump during an interview with Kristen Welker, which aired on Sunday, September 24.
During the chat, Welker wanted to know why Christie, 61, wanted to endorse Trump, 77, for president during the 2016 election.
“I supported him in 2016 because he was going to be the nominee because I didn’t want Hillary Clinton to be president of the United States. And I make no apologies for that. I still don’t want Hillary Clinton to be president, United States. But I broke from the president very clearly for President Trump on election night 2020,” the politician, who is now one of Trump's most outspoken critics, replied.
Welker then noted how he helped Trump prepare for the debate against Clinton "when he said he wouldn't accept the election results."
“Well, look, Kirsten, the fact of the matter is that I didn’t want Hillary Clinton to be president of the United States. And this is much different, much different when you’re president of United States and people think you actually know something,” he claimed. “That’s what made what he did in 2020 so destructive. And we know from looking at what’s happened since then that a lot of American people believed it because he was president, because they thought he knew things they didn’t know.”
As OK! previously reported, Christie has been vocal about how dangerous is if Trump becomes president again.
Christie recently touched upon Trump's social media rants and how he's nervous he's not all there.
“When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020 and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie said on Newsmax’s The Balance with host Eric Bolling, which aired on Wednesday, September 6.
“It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health,” Christie added.
Since Trump frequently attacks his foes on social media, Christie is annoyed he won't show up to any of the debates.
"He doesn't like when people stand up to him and call him out on the nonsense that he's involved in," Christie explained of Trump.
"And I guess he had a bad night last night, maybe at some bad Chinese food or something Wolf. Well, 11:30 at night, a little indigestion decided to attack me," he jokingly continued. "Keep it coming, Donald!"