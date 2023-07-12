Piers Morgan Calls Donald Trump 'Cowardly' for Refusing to Participate in Republican Primary Debates
Piers Morgan called out Donald Trump for refusing to participate in the upcoming Republican primary debates.
While sitting down with Trump's pal Kellyanne Conway, they discussed how Trump, 77, is currently the favorite to win the nomination — but if he decides to skip out on the debates, it could only hurt him.
“The more people who run, the more competition, the better for Donald Trump,” Conway said on the Tuesday, July 11, episode of Fox News Tonight of all the people running for president. “Trump loves competition. I think he should show up to the debate.”
“So do I,” Morgan said.
“He’s way ahead,” she claimed. “He’s got very little to gain, but why stay at home and watch them all talk about you?”
Morgan, 58, said he's surprised Trump wants to miss out an opportunity to bash his opponents — something he frequently does on social media.
“Donald Trump is many things,” Morgan said. “But in all the time I’ve known him, I’ve never known him to duck a challenge or be a coward. So, if you’re watching, Donald, come on.”
“He’s not being a coward at all,” Conway snapped back. “He’s being a frontrunner.
“No,” Morgan replied. “It’s cowardly. Get on that stage and show us what you’re made of. If you want to be president again, you gotta come out and face the debate music. Haven’t you? Come on, Donald. You know you want to secretly. He remains the biggest star out there, but he has to turn up. Otherwise, your star can quickly wane.”
As OK! previously reported, Morgan isn't the only star to speak out about Trump potentially skipping the big event.
After Trump called rival Chris Christie names online, the former New Jersey governor dared him to make an appearance in the future and attack him in public.
- 'Say It to My Face on the Debate Stage': Chris Christie Taunts 'Coward' Donald Trump for Constantly Attacking Him on Social Media
- 'I Didn't Rape Her': Donald Trump Insists E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Case Is a 'Total Scam'
- Donald Trump Petrified About Potentially Going to Jail and Thinks About It Every Night Before Bed, Chris Christie Claims
"Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said 'NO!' In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well – CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!” Trump said in a rant.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors,” tweeted Christie. “Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?”