Chris Christie Claims Some Republicans Continue to Publicly Support Donald Trump Because They Are Afraid of Him

Chris Christie tore apart political rival Donald Trump's behavior during the January 6th Capitol riots while appearing for a recent sit-down on Face the Nation.

Speaking about the recent indictments and the ongoing investigations, the presidential hopeful hesitated to confirm whether he believed the 77-year-old's actions on January 6, 2021, were actually criminal. However, he did clarify why he thinks the embattled ex-prez still has a league of supporters amid his snowballing legal woes.