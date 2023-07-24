Chris Christie Claims Some Republicans Continue to Publicly Support Donald Trump Because They Are Afraid of Him
Chris Christie tore apart political rival Donald Trump's behavior during the January 6th Capitol riots while appearing for a recent sit-down on Face the Nation.
Speaking about the recent indictments and the ongoing investigations, the presidential hopeful hesitated to confirm whether he believed the 77-year-old's actions on January 6, 2021, were actually criminal. However, he did clarify why he thinks the embattled ex-prez still has a league of supporters amid his snowballing legal woes.
When asked why some Republicans appeared to be moving away from their previously strict stances on maintaining "law and order" even if it meant criminally charging presidential candidates, Christie replied, "I think because they're afraid of Donald Trump."
"The president invited them there. He incited them by telling them the election had been stolen and then he requested that they march up to the Capitol," Christie explained. "And of course, like Donald Trump, he said he would march with them and then immediately marched back to the safety of the White House and watched what went on."
Noting that he would have to "see what evidence the special counsel [Jack Smith] has" before making a decision on whether he believes Trump broke the law, he said he felt disappointed in the claims that the president held no responsibility for the Capitol riots.
Christie reiterated that Trump invited his supporters there after "lying to them" that election fraud had taken place. According to Christie, the controversial politician then asked them to protest as the votes were being counted, all while "the president sat there in the White House and did nothing."
This isn't the first time the former New Jersey governor has taken aim at Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has repeatedly slammed Christie for everything from his weight to his political stances. After the controversial businessman took to his Truth Social platform to call Christie "sloppy" and a "total loser," Christie hit back in a scathing tweet shared earlier this month.
"Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors," he taunted the ex-POTUS. "Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?"