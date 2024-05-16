Mitt Romney Claims He Would Immediately Pardon Donald Trump, Calls Indictments a 'Win-Win' for the Ex-President
Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney expressed his opinion that if he were President Joe Biden, he would have chosen to pardon former President Donald Trump amid the ongoing legal issues the latter is facing.
“Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” Romney (R-Utah) told MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.
“Because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland initiated investigations against Trump, leading to indictments related to classified document hoarding and election subversion.
Special counsel Jack Smith brought forward a 40-count indictment against Trump over his alleged hoarding of classified documents back in June 2023 and a four-count indictment over alleged 2020 election subversion efforts.
Along with indictments in New York and D.C., Trump now faces a total of 91 criminal charges.
Romney criticized Biden for not halting the prosecution.
“He should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” the Utah senator argued. “It was a win-win for Donald Trump.”
While Trump denies any wrongdoing and faces multiple indictments, including those in Manhattan and Georgia, the legal process is ongoing.
Romney has condemned Trump's supporters for undermining the legal system by backing Trump openly in court.
“I think it’s a terrible fault, for our country to see people attacking our legal system — that’s an enormous mistake,” he told the network. “I think it’s also demeaning for people to quite, apparently, try and run for vice president by donning the red tie and standing outside the courthouse, and it’s just — I felt awkward.”
He also commented on the upcoming debates between Trump and Biden, comparing the scenario to characters from the Muppets.
“The image that comes to mind is those two old guys on the Muppets, you know, that sat in the back that — Statler and Waldorf — that comes to mind, but I actually think there’ll be a huge audience for these debates,” Romney told the outlet.
“I think people have very low expectations as to what President Biden will do. I think they have much higher expectations about President Trump and his competitiveness.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump agreed to two debates: one on June 27 in Atlanta on CNN and another on September 10, hosted by ABC News.
Both candidates agreed to there being no audience to avoid the messy debates that took place in the 2020 election.
The former president also asked for an additional debate with Fox News, but the Biden-Harris campaign has yet to agree to his terms.