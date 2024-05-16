'It Took Less Than 24 Hours': Lara Trump Mocked for Already Calling Upcoming Presidential Debates 'Rigged' as Her Father-in-Law Is Set to Face Joe Biden

The former president agreed to two debates with his Democratic rival, with the first scheduled for June 27 on CNN and the second on ABC on September 10.

The format of the debates includes no audience and cutting the microphone of the candidate who is not recognized to speak. This is to prevent a repeat of the chaotic first presidential debate in 2020.

Lara appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity soon after the deal was agreed to, claiming the scales are always tipped against her father-in-law.