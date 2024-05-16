'It Took Less Than 24 Hours': Lara Trump Mocked for Already Calling Upcoming Presidential Debates 'Rigged' as Her Father-in-Law Is Set to Face Joe Biden
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump called the upcoming presidential debates between her father-in-law, Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden "rigged" only hours after they were announced.
The former president agreed to two debates with his Democratic rival, with the first scheduled for June 27 on CNN and the second on ABC on September 10.
The format of the debates includes no audience and cutting the microphone of the candidate who is not recognized to speak. This is to prevent a repeat of the chaotic first presidential debate in 2020.
Lara appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity soon after the deal was agreed to, claiming the scales are always tipped against her father-in-law.
The Fox News host criticized the upcoming debates and demanded changes to the format agreed upon by Trump, who initially expressed willingness to debate Biden under any circumstances.
He demanded "no notes, no teleprompters."
The RNC chair claimed the former president "called their bluff" before eventually calling the entire thing "rigged."
Several people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the Fox News clip mocking Lara for not even waiting one day to complain about the agreed-upon presidential debates.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "It took less than 24 hours. These people are the biggest victims in human history. YOUR PAPA PIGGY BANK ALREADY AGREED! STFU!"
Another person commented, "The debates haven’t even been fully scheduled, and Trump supporters are already trying to make excuses why he will lose. It’s sad! Why can’t the GOP have a candidate that everyone is confident will win no matter the circumstances?"
A third user joked, "I don't think the Trump family knows what the word rigged means. Someone tell them to point to it on a globe and see what happens."
As OK! previously reported, the new RNC co-chair was recently ridiculed for claiming that her father-in-law would accept the 2024 election results "if he deems it fair."
“You have Barack Obama, Joe Biden, now Hillary Clinton saying something to you to the effect of, if Trump loses, he will not accept the results,” the host noted. “Is that coordinated?”
“I think, isn’t it all coordinated?” she replied. “Isn’t all of this stuff coming from one place? It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020 because Joe Biden is, unfortunately, sitting in the Oval Office today.”
