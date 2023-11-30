Donald Trump Will Lose 2024 Election If He Makes His Campaign About 'Revenge,' Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Predicts
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy believes Donald Trump has what it takes to win the 2024 election — but only if he avoids a specific campaign focus.
On Wednesday, November 29, McCarthy told reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin a major issue was that the Biden administration was facing a lot of pushback from voters due to inflation and sky-rocketing gas prices.
"I will tell you today, if Biden is the Democratic nominee, Trump will win, and Republicans will have a very big night," McCarthy predicted, however, his claim came with a caveat.
"I didn’t say he would be a great president," the ex-Speaker clarified after Sorkin mentioned McCarthy's past criticisms of Trump. "I said he’d be a better president than what we’re having. I said the country would be in a better place."
"If his campaign is about renew, rebuild, and restore, he’ll win," he continued. "If it is about revenge, he’ll lose. That’s – the only person that’s going to determine that is not his campaign ad. It’s him."
The 58-year-old also confirmed Trump would have his vote in the upcoming election. It's no surprise he's remained firmly in Trump's corner as the California rep has strongly spoken out against President Joe Biden in the past and even launched in inquiry into whether or not President Biden and his son, Hunter, had been involved in potentially illegal overseas business dealings together.
"I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations, as well," he said at the time. "These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives."
However, in early October, Congress made U.S. history when they voted to remove McCarthy as Speaker of the House in a 216-210 vote. Eight Republicans were among those who voted to oust the politician from his role.
McCarthy has faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle in recent months. As OK! previously reported, he was called out after opining on Trump's chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
"Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election. The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer," the Republican said earlier this year, but quickly backtracked his remarks after being criticized by the 77-year-old's campaign staff.
McCarthy spoke with a reporter from The New York Times about Trump's chances in the upcoming election.