OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

'The Decline Is Happening Quickly': President Joe Biden Can't 'Do the Job' as He Puts the U.S. 'at Risk,' Ex-White House Doctor Declares

joe biden doctor
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After President Joe Biden's 81st birthday on November 20, people are growing more and more concerned about his age, especially Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician.

“[The decline is] happening quickly. I've taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It's a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven to us every single day that he can't do the job, but this is going to get worse,” Jackson, who served as a physician under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden doctor
Source: mega

Many voters are worried about Joe Biden's age.

The former physician has previously said Biden isn't all there mentally.

"It's just unbelievable how much he's degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He's already putting us at great risk right now," he stated.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden doctor
Source: mega

Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, said Joe Biden can't do the job as president.

"[Look at] the wars that we're getting drawn into. Things that wouldn't happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don't fear us anymore. They have no respect for us anymore and our adversaries don't trust us anymore, and it's because we don't have the leadership in the White House that we need," he continued. “It's because this man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden doctor
Source: mega

Ronny Jackson claims Donald Trump

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

This is hardly the first time Biden's age has been brought up before. As OK! previously reported, David Axelrod warned Biden he shouldn't run in the 2024 election, something White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later spoke about in a press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

“What we say is we have to judge him by what he’s done, not by his numbers,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Monday, November 20.

“I would put the president’s stamina, the president’s wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone,” she added. “Anyone, on any day of the week.”

joe biden doctor
Source: mega

Karine Jean-Pierre defended Joe Biden's age during a press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Jean-Pierre also insisted there's "no alarm happening behind the scenes" about Biden getting older. "What I can speak to is our perspective, and it's not about age," she stated. "It's about the president's experience. That's what we believe. As they say, the proof is in the pudding, right? The president has used his experience to pass more bipartisan legislation in recent time than any other president. That's just a fact. That is something we've seen the president do, and that's because of his. experience."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.