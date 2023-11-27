'The Decline Is Happening Quickly': President Joe Biden Can't 'Do the Job' as He Puts the U.S. 'at Risk,' Ex-White House Doctor Declares
After President Joe Biden's 81st birthday on November 20, people are growing more and more concerned about his age, especially Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician.
“[The decline is] happening quickly. I've taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It's a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven to us every single day that he can't do the job, but this is going to get worse,” Jackson, who served as a physician under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said.
The former physician has previously said Biden isn't all there mentally.
"It's just unbelievable how much he's degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He's already putting us at great risk right now," he stated.
"[Look at] the wars that we're getting drawn into. Things that wouldn't happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don't fear us anymore. They have no respect for us anymore and our adversaries don't trust us anymore, and it's because we don't have the leadership in the White House that we need," he continued. “It's because this man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”
This is hardly the first time Biden's age has been brought up before. As OK! previously reported, David Axelrod warned Biden he shouldn't run in the 2024 election, something White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later spoke about in a press conference.
“What we say is we have to judge him by what he’s done, not by his numbers,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Monday, November 20.
“I would put the president’s stamina, the president’s wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone,” she added. “Anyone, on any day of the week.”
Jean-Pierre also insisted there's "no alarm happening behind the scenes" about Biden getting older. "What I can speak to is our perspective, and it's not about age," she stated. "It's about the president's experience. That's what we believe. As they say, the proof is in the pudding, right? The president has used his experience to pass more bipartisan legislation in recent time than any other president. That's just a fact. That is something we've seen the president do, and that's because of his. experience."