'The Decline Is Happening Quickly': President Joe Biden Can't 'Do the Job' as He Puts the U.S. 'at Risk,' Ex-White House Doctor Declares

After President Joe Biden's 81st birthday on November 20, people are growing more and more concerned about his age, especially Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician.

“[The decline is] happening quickly. I've taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It's a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven to us every single day that he can't do the job, but this is going to get worse,” Jackson, who served as a physician under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said.