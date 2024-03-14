Don Lemon Grills Elon Musk Over Meeting With Donald Trump in Heated Interview: 'Are You Going to Loan Him Money?'

The meeting, reported by Maggie Haberman in the New York Times last week, took place in Florida. Trump met with Musk and some wealthy Republican donors as he continues to face financial and legal difficulties.

The former president is currently dealing with a $354 million civil judgment in New York, an $83.3 million defamation judgment, and multiple indictments in different jurisdictions, leading to substantial legal expenses.

During the interview, Lemon pressed Musk about the nature of the discussion with Trump. However, Musk revealed that the meeting was casual, with the ex-prez doing most of the talking.