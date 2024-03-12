Chris Cuomo Grills Tucker Carlson on Why He Relentlessly Mocked Him After CNN Firing: 'I Still Want to Know'
Chris Cuomo demanded answers on why Tucker Carlson repeatedly mocked him on-air after he was fired from CNN.
During his Monday night, March 11, sit-down with the ousted Fox News host, Cuomo told him he still "wanted to know why" he "came after" him with a flood of insults at that point in his life, including dubbing him the "single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news."
"Cause I’m a d---, probably," Carlson replied with a laugh. "Cause it was easy. Cause I don’t like CNN and I really mean that."
When Cuomo asked him why he targeted him specifically out of everyone on the major news network, the conservative political commentator attempted to brush him off by saying he didn't know.
Cuomo responded, "How can you not know? It was so intentional. It was so frequent."
"I was pissed about the Covid thing, that is totally true," Carlson answered. "I didn’t buy any of this from day one, that was totally real. But thats not— what I did was not really a pure refutation of your positions on Covid. It was me taking the cheap shots, which I’m not always above, and— but you should be. You should be above them."
The former CNN journalist then asked Carlson if it felt "good" when he insulted him like that.
"Felt a little dirty," he replied. "I don’t want to use any sexual metaphor, but there is one for this. It’s like something you shouldn’t be doing, but there’s kind of the animal thrill of doing something wrong."
Cuomo retorted, "My in-laws watch you. Do you know how hard it is to deal with having your in-laws enjoy a joke that makes you wanna do, you know, bad things that are gonna cost you civil litigation money?"
"I have weaknesses, I will say," Carlson admitted. "I don’t have weakness for women, I gave up drinking many years ago, but I still— I’m still beset by weaknesses of the flesh and one of them is mockery."
As OK! previously reported, Cuomo told Anthony Scaramucci in early 2023 that he had to accept being fired from CNN because he felt like he was going to "kill everybody, including myself."
"Things can consume you," he continued. "There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on."