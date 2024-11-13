President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Shake Hands as They Promise a 'Smooth Transition' in Oval Office Meeting: Watch

"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve," she said. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright."

"Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," she added. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."