President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Shake Hands as They Promise a 'Smooth Transition' in Oval Office Meeting: Watch
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office on Wednesday, November 13, to discuss a peaceful transfer of power.
"Looking forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said. "Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome."
"Thank you. Thank you very much," Trump responded. "Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."
As OK! previously reported, Trump declared his victory in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris on early Wednesday, November 6.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he told the crowd. "There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond."
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," he continued. "We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
Later that day, Harris privately congratulated Trump before conceding the election in a passionate speech at her alma mater, Howard University.
"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve," she said. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright."
"Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," she added. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."