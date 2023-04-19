Chris Evans Admits He'd 'Prefer To Be Ghosted' When Dating: 'I've Experienced Something Much Worse'
Believe it or not, even Chris Evans gets snubbed by potential love interests! The Marvel star spilled on his past love life in a new interview, admitting he's been through all the highs and lows despite his good looks, fame and fortune.
"I feel I've experienced something much worse," he revealed. "I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually."
"You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by," the 41-year-old added.
However, Evans hasn't had to deal with the dating game since November, when it was confirmed he and Alba Baptista were indeed an item.
"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," a source divulged at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the two made it Instagram official in January and seem to have taken the next step in their relationship.
"Chris and Alba have gotten serious," a source shared. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever."
"They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight," they added about the couple’s frequent trips to Massachusetts, where Evans is from.
The pair were even caught locking lips at the Capital Grille in Burlington, Mass.
"They looked so in love and even shared an intimate kiss," an eyewitness shared. "They were super affectionate at the table together and he was genuinely so kind to all of the guests and staff."
Following the start of the actress and the Captain America star’s romance, an insider claimed Evans "stopped playing the field."
- Inside Chris Evans & Girlfriend Alba Baptista's 'Committed' Relationship: 'They Love Being Away From The Spotlight'
- Jana Kramer Claims She Got Ghosted By Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans After 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident
- Chris Evans & Actress Alba Baptista's Relationship Confirmed Months After Packing On The PDA At 'Super Affectionate' Date Night: Sources
"He never gets that serious with women, [but] ever since he met Alba, he’s laser-focused on her," they alleged. "Word is they’ve even gotten matching tattoos, which is not usually his style at all."
Prior to dating Baptista, the Knives Out alum opened up about what he finds important in a romantic relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Vulnerability and humility," he told a news outlet. "I don't like to argue, I don't like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation. I think declarations of love are great; I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."
People reported on Evans' comments about being ghosted.