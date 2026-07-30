Chris Hemsworth's Family Vacation Takes Scary Turn During 'Life-Threatening' Plane Ride
July 30 2026, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET
Chris Hemsworth's family vacation in Costa Rica turned scary when the actor opened up about a harrowing flight during a storm.
Hemsworth shared the terrifying moment in a new five-minute YouTube vlog, which documented several highlights from the family's recent trip.
During one part of the vlog, the words "Life-Threatening Plane Ride" appeared on screen as footage showed his small aircraft flying through dark, stormy clouds, with lightning flashing outside the windows and heavy turbulence rocking the plane.
At one tense moment, Hemsworth appeared to mouth, "What the f---," as the plane jolted through the storm.
Despite what happened, the trip continued with several outdoor adventures alongside wife Elsa Pataky and their three children: India, 14; Sasha and Tristan, twins, both 12.
Chris Hemsworth's Children Took On Extreme Adventures
The Hemsworth family spent the rest of their Costa Rica getaway enjoying cliff diving, surfing, rock climbing, and deep-sea fishing.
"My kids continue to crush all the extreme, adrenaline-pumping activities, no matter where we are," the Australian actor and film producer wrote via Instagram.
The footage also showcased Sasha and Tristan jumping from towering ocean cliffs, while India climbed a steep rock face during sunset.
Another lighthearted moment featured Pataky surprising her husband with a playful shove into the water as their children prepared to cliff dive nearby.
Chris Hemsworth Reflected on His Family's Costa Rica Adventure
After sharing several moments from the family getaway, Hemsworth reflected on the video in a message to fans.
"It was a few of the highlights from my camera roll," he shared.
The 42-year-old also ended the vlog with a message for viewers.
"Hope you enjoy it, and maybe it inspires you to get out there and make some memories with the people you love," he said.
Hemsworth added, "Thanks for coming along."
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Chris Hemsworth Returned to Work After Family Getaway
Although the plane ride became one of the trip's most dramatic points, Hemsworth later reflected positively on the overall experience.
"It was one of the best trips we've ever had," he revealed.
The Costa Rica vacation came before Hemsworth returned to Australia to begin filming Extraction 3, the latest installment in Netflix's action franchise.
Chris Hemsworth Revealed What Kept His Marriage Strong
When the family is not traveling, Hemsworth and Pataky live in Byron Bay with their children.
The couple married in 2010, just months after meeting through their agents, and they have remained one of Hollywood's longest-lasting relationships.
During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, Hemsworth opened up about what has helped their marriage thrive over the years.
He said the key is "having an adventurous spirit and making time for one another," and continued that having fun together helped strengthen their relationship.