Family Affair! Chris Hemsworth Reunites With His Hunky Brothers Liam and Luke for Christmas: Photos
That's one family full of good genes!
Over the holidays, Chris Hemsworth and his family, including his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, all reunited — and it looked like it was a fun time.
"Happy holidays to all you beautiful humans! Xo," he captioned a slew of photos on Instagram on Monday, December 25.
The Thor star, 40, posted a group shot of the whole clan, in addition one of him with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and brother Liam, who made a funny face for the picture.
Of course, people loved seeing Chris and his brood together in what looked to be Australia. One person wrote, "Cheers 🥂 merry Christmas 🎄 🇦🇺," while another added, "Merry Christmas 🤍✨🙏🕊️."
A third person added, "Merry Christmas to you Chris, and your beautiful family ❤️🎄🎉🥰."
It looks like the Snow White and the Huntsman star is doing his best to soak in these special moments, especially after learning that he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's.
"You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual," the actor, who shares daughter India and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, said after taking a genetic test on his Nat Geo documentary Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. "Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa — it kinda floored me."
As a result, the dad-of-three is making sure he has "the best fighting chance" going forward to prevent him from getting the disease later on in life.
"Whatever work I’m doing for my brain health benefits the rest of my body — we turned it into a positive," he noted.
"I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately, I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he shared of staying healthy. "I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines."
"Try[ing] to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps," he continued. "In addition, focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."