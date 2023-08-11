Elsa Pataky Trolls Husband Chris Hemsworth on His 40th Birthday Before Admitting He 'Looks Better Than Ever': Photo
Elsa Pataky took advantage of the perfect opportunity to troll her handsome husband, Chris Hemsworth.
The Fast & Furious star, 47, made sure to incorporate her witty humor in a sweet birthday post for the Thor actor on Friday, August 11.
"That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," Pataky joked alongside a photo of Hemsworth and the model sitting in what appeared to be a stadium of some sort, as the Extraction star sat in shock with his hand covering his face — almost as if he was in disbelief about something.
"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, 🤣," Pataky sarcastically added, while sweetly noting, "even if you look better than ever."
"Happy birthday @chrishemsworth! ❤️," concluded the Interceptor actress — who shares her daughter, India, 11, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9, with the Marvel icon.
Fans and friends quickly began flooding the comments section of Pataky's post to send Hemsworth birthday wishes.
"Stop that’s adorable!! Happy Birthday Chris!!!❤️," one admirer wrote, as another added, "Happy Birthday Chris!! Well when you're 50, you'll still be handsome. Have a wonderful day with all your family and friends."
Hopefully Hemsworth receives less backlash than he did on his twin sons' birthdays back in March.
The Avengers: Endgame actor and his wife were under fire after Pataky shoved one of their boys' faces into a cake during a celebration for their 9th birthday.
"Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" Hemsworth's caption of the upload read in part.
Though the entire family sported huge smiles for a photo capturing the incident, social media users didn't hesitate to express their disapproval in the comments section of the post.
"I don't find this funny. It's almost violent," one hater wrote, as another added, "Why people smash their kid's face in the cake is above my understanding but whatever," one fan commented, while another said, "Please tell me you didn't waste a whole cake?"