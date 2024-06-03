OK Magazine
Chris Licht Accused of Icing Out George Conway After He Called Donald Trump a 'Narcissistic Psychopath' on CNN

chris licht accused of icing out george conway after he called donald trump a narcissistic psychopath pp
Source: megal;ABC
By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Did Chris Licht get in the way of George Conway not being on TV?

On Friday, May 31, Conway accused Licht, who is the former CEO of CNN, of not liking him after he spoke poorly about former President Donald Trump.

chris leict
Source: mega

Chris Licht left CNN in 2023.

“When Chris Licht was running CNN, you know, I used to for a long time, I’ve been getting tons of requests from CNN. Maybe I won’t get any after today, but I don’t care. I don’t get paid. It’s fine,” Conway said noting he would get at least five calls a week in the past to appear on the network.

Conway then said in one interview, he "probably said the wrong words because the words I said was, well, Donald Trump is a ‘narcissistic psychopath.’”

george conway kimmel live abc
Source: ABC

George Conway called Donald Trump a 'psychopath.'

“And then I stopped getting phone calls from the bookers at CNN for weeks. And, you know, it was announced within a day or two, the town hall that they held with Trump where they put poor Kaitlin [Collins] out there with this manifest psychopath and where Chris Licht behind stage told Donald Trump to ‘go have fun,'" he continued. “And so I know for a fact that the people in Mar-a-Lago will complain whenever I get on air. And they clearly I mean, I infer from that they that that some kind of an edict came down, not to put me on the air. And they were doing that to please camp Mar-A-Lago."

upiphotostwo
Source: mega

George Conway frequently lashes out at Donald Trump.

Conway, whose ex-wife Kellyanne Conway used to work for Trump, is very vocal about his hatred toward the businessman.

George mocked his ex after she reacted to the Thursday, May 30, guilty verdict in Donald's hush money case.

“This Verdict Won’t Change One Fundamental Thing,” Kellyanne wrote Friday, May 31, on social media. “It won’t make @JoeBiden any less 81 years old. [It] won’t make @KamalaHarris smarter. [It] won’t excuse the fact that @JoeBiden crushed the American Dream for so many. [It] won’t excuse the millions, including terrorists and Chinese nationals, Biden has let walk into our country.”

chris leict mega
Source: mega

CNN's Kaitlan Collins held a town hall with Donald Trump in 2023.

George replied, “maybe his lawyers should put these points in their pre-sentencing memo.”

George and Kellyanne's daughter Claudia Conway recently dragged her mother on social media, too.

"I know Donald Trump is resilient and a fighter. Now it is time to focus on The Debate, his running mate and Making America Great," Kellyanne wrote, to which Claudia replied, "I think you forgot to add 'felon.'"

