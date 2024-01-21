'His Intellect Is Reptilian': George Conway Labels Donald Trump a 'Psychopath' After Release of New Deposition Tape
George Conway is after Donald Trump again!
On Saturday, January 20, the conservative lawyer discussed the recent release of the New York attorney general’s deposition tape for Trump’s fraud case.
The seven-hour-long video was made public on Friday, January 19, under the Freedom of Information Act.
“What do you think of this as a legal strategy…running his mouth during a deposition?” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez asked Conway.
“There is no strategy!” Conway declared. “Everybody talks about him having a strategy. It’s like that quote I remember…a blind quote from an administration official who said, ‘He’s not playing 17-dimensional chess; he’s eating the pieces.’”
He added: “And that’s what he’s doing in the courtroom in the Carroll case. And that’s what he’s doing — there is no strategy. He’s a psychopath, he’s a sociopath, and if you look at the diagnostic criteria for a sociopath, they’re purely impulsive. He acts instinctively.”
The insults continued, with Conway ranting, “He has no real intellect. His intellect is reptilian in a sense. He’s got a limited number of riffs: there’s bullying, there is lying, and that’s basically what it comes down to.”
Menendez then interjected, asking, “Except that we have seen him at other trials plead the fifth. So he does have the discipline to do that when he thinks it behooves him?”
“He doesn’t like to testify under oath because he doesn’t particularly control it, particularly in a courtroom,” Conway noted. “And that’s why, for all the nonsense and the performative behavior that he’s doing right now in this trial in New York and saying, ‘Oh, she’s lying, and these sort of b------ comments…it’s like, OK, dude, you could have testified under oath the first time around and you didn’t even show up.”
- Donald Trump Is a 'Sociopath' With a 'Lack of a Moral Compass,' George Conway States
- 'He's Said Some Really Strange Things': Joe Scarborough Is Perplexed After Donald Trump Declares Republicans 'Eat Their Young'
- Donald Trump's 2 Senior Advisors 'Keep Him Out of the Public Eye' to Avoid Him From Saying 'Crazy' Things, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Conway has ripped apart the former president on national TV.
Last week, he spoke with reporter Jim Acosta about one of Trump's social media posts, which was a "veiled threat" to judges overseeing two of his trials.
In the upload, the father-of-five praised a video of former mafia hit man Sammy "the bull" Gravano, calling Trump a "legitimate guy."
“Its just baked into the cake that the man is completely beyond any moral suasion, He completely lacks any moral compass,” Conway said of the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner. “Imagine that, telling judges, committed to uphold the rule of law, that they should listen to a mobster. He is a sociopath.”
“One of the things I think that needs to happen this year is we need to start talking about Donald Trump’s mental state,” the father-of-four added.
“This is not a well man. A man who would say this publicly and actually believe it, is not a well man, and we have not as a country really dealt with that fact,” Conway insisted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I think to totally understand where Trump is coming from, where his authoritarian bend is coming from, and the danger he poses to the country we need to start talking about that,” he concluded.