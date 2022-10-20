Retired NFL Star Chris Simms Believes Tom Brady Could Cut Football Season Short Due Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen
Former Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms believes Tom Brady could check out from football mid-season due to his rumored divorce from longtime wife Gisele Bündchen.
The retired NFL star dove into the 45-year-old’s marital woes during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, October 18, episode of NBC’s Pro Football Talk Live.
When sports commentator Mike Florio sparked a question on whether Brady or troubled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more likely to cut their season short, Simms promptly chose the father-of-three.
TOM BRADY ADMITS HE CAN'T 'BALANCE' HOME LIFE & FOOTBALL BECAUSE HIS 'COMPETITIVENESS TAKES OVER'
“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” Simms rationalized.
“It seems like, and I don’t know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read,” he continued, referencing that both Bündchen, 42, and her husband have recently been spotted without their wedding bands. “I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, ‘screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”
Florio fully agreed with Simms’ logic, stating, “I have thought all along there’s a chance Brady checks out during the season and I still think that happens.”
TOM BRADY DITCHES WEDDING BAND AFTER INSIDER CLAIMS HIS MARRIAGE TO GISELE BÜNDCHEN CAN'T 'BE REPAIRED'
The duo continued to provide evidence to back their reasoning, turning to Brady’s 11-day absence from pre-season training camp back in August, as that month, he hinted at the stress while talking to reporters upon his return.
"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady expressed to reporters on "I'm 45-years old, man," he stated. "There's a lot of sh*t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."
Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 and share children Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. He also shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.