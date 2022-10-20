Retired NFL Star Chris Simms Believes Tom Brady Could Cut Football Season Short Due Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen

“It seems like, and I don’t know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read,” he continued, referencing that both Bündchen, 42, and her husband have recently been spotted without their wedding bands. “I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, ‘screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

Florio fully agreed with Simms’ logic, stating, “I have thought all along there’s a chance Brady checks out during the season and I still think that happens.”

TOM BRADY DITCHES WEDDING BAND AFTER INSIDER CLAIMS HIS MARRIAGE TO GISELE BÜNDCHEN CAN'T 'BE REPAIRED'

The duo continued to provide evidence to back their reasoning, turning to Brady’s 11-day absence from pre-season training camp back in August, as that month, he hinted at the stress while talking to reporters upon his return.