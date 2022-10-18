Tom Brady Admits He Can't 'Balance' Home Life & Football Because His 'Competitiveness Takes Over'

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," he explained. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'"

"The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?" continued the superstar. "Whatever you may say — 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' — the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance ... you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."