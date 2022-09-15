Tom Brady Being Forced To Choose Between Football & His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are still in a rough patch due to the quarterback's abrupt decision to return to the NFL. His celebrated comeback happened six weeks after he announced his retirement from the sport last February, and a source claimed that if he doesn't make this season his absolute last, the pair's romance could come to a permanent end.
A source close to the unit claimed the former New England Patriot "knows that this is his last season ... if he wants to stay married." The insider stressed that despite Bündchen's concerns, the duo is still together, admitting that when it comes to their marriage, things are not "over by any means."
GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S MOST ADORABLE FAMILY MOMENTS WITH TOM BRADY & HER KIDS
Despite the pair maintaining a united front, if Brady wants to please his spouse, it's clear he would have to walk away from the legacy he's built.
"They decided together that he would retire, and then he decided by himself that he'd come back," the source admitted. "She said they'd talk about it more, but then he came back anyway, before they had really talked it all through."
SUPERMODEL GISELE BUNDCHEN'S BODY IS A NATURAL WONDER — SEE 10 SEXY SNAPS
"She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," continued the insider "He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over."
The source noted "he can't do this again, so now all he can do is make this season count, spend time with his family whenever he can, and then retire at the end of the season."
Brady has yet to confirm that he's hanging up his cleats, as in the Monday, September 12 episode of his radio show, Let's Go, the father-of-three shared that he plans to "take it day by day, and I'll evaluate everything as it comes."
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen aired out her frustrations over the situation in a recent interview.
"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she confessed. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
A source spoke with People about the pair's troubles.