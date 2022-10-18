Tom Brady Ditches Wedding Band After Insider Claims His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen Can't 'Be Repaired'
Has Tom Brady accepted that his and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is over? Amid mounting rumors that the model has had enough, the NFL star was seen without his wedding band as he exited his Pittsburgh hotel on the morning of Sunday, October 16.
It's the first time the athlete ditched the significant piece of jewelry, though the Brazil native stopped wearing her own ring earlier this month.
Hours after the hotel sighting, Brady, 45, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, where a visibly frustrated Brady was seen screaming at his teammates' lack of success on the field.
His tough love didn't do the trick, with Tampa Bay succumbing to the Steelers with a score of 18-20.
It was a bit of a lonely week for the dad-of-three, as on Friday, October 15, he went stag to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's nuptials. Meanwhile, Bündchen, 42, was home in Florida with their two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
As OK! reported, the couple have been at odds for years over the quarterback's dedication to football, but things seemed to hit a breaking point this year when he came out of retirement.
GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED LEAVING LEGAL OFFICE IN MIAMI AS TOM BRADY DIVORCE LOOMS
"Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word," the insider explained. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele."
Other sources claimed they simply grew apart, but either way, it seems a split is imminent, as both parents have secured divorce lawyers. "She's done," another insider stated. "She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."
While the former Victoria's Secret Angel has kept mum on the breakup buzz, Brady has been a bit more forthcoming — though he's never directly admitted to any marital strife. However, he has discussed his personal troubles on his podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray."
"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," the superstar shared, adding that he's asks himself things such as, "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.'"
"It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life," he concluded of enduring tough times. "And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."