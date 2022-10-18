Tom Brady Ditches Wedding Band After Insider Claims His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen Can't 'Be Repaired'

Hours after the hotel sighting, Brady, 45, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, where a visibly frustrated Brady was seen screaming at his teammates' lack of success on the field.

His tough love didn't do the trick, with Tampa Bay succumbing to the Steelers with a score of 18-20.

It was a bit of a lonely week for the dad-of-three, as on Friday, October 15, he went stag to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's nuptials. Meanwhile, Bündchen, 42, was home in Florida with their two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.