'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Warns Producers She's 'Collecting Receipts' On Show's Manipulative 'Fake Narrative'
Selling Sunset personality Chrishell Stause dragged the producers of the real estate reality show for allegedly manufacturing storylines. On Saturday, March 11, the star took to her Instagram Story to shade the series higher-ups publicly.
“The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative 🐍🐍🐍🐍 🗑️🗑️🗑️🗑️,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on."
Stause went on to upload a video of a man in a see-through box, as he tried to collect slips of paper swirling around him.
“Me collecting receipts for when the time comes @done_and_done_productions or scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too,” she commented. “Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama.”
Additionally, she tagged the Selling Sunset producers’ private Instagram accounts in the Story.
Just hours later, the uploads had disappeared from her profile.
This is not the first occasion Stause has revealed drama about the new season to her followers.
“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡,” the real estate agent spilled in a post from August.
“Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you,” she continued.
Aside from the recent conflict, Stause seems to be very happy with her life. As OK! previously reported, in January she reveaed details about her romance with partner G-flip.
"Definitely thought I was straight at that party!" Stause said when she discussed kissing G-Flip for the first time.
“I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn’t think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody …” she added.
The pair have been together since they announced their relationship in 2021.