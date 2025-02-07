Chrishell Stause Takes Shocking Dig at Ex-Husband Justin Hartley on 'The Traitors'
Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause in 2019, but that didn’t stop her from getting a dig in at her ex-husband on the February 6 episode of The Traitors.
During the episode, contestants were sent on a mission where they had to hold hands with a partner in a box for eight minutes while insects, bugs, critters and snakes were poured all over them. Stause — who was paired with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania — told her the challenge was “worse than my first marriage.”
Unfortunately for the pair, the Selling Sunset star didn’t last the entire time and they lost the challenge.
Stause previously addressed her failed marriage to Hartley on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.
“Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed,” she sadly revealed. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."
She added she was “trying to keep it together,” but it was “a lot,” as the “entire world” found out at the same time she did.
While one may think Stause wanted to address the topic of Hartley on her hit TV show, she explained on a 2022 episode of the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast there wasn’t much of a choice.
“That was obviously very humiliating, and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit," she said. “But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn't want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through.”
Having to be transparent about a tough topic did end up helping Stause, as people “connected” with her failed love story. She went on to explain the experience “completely changed my mindset of being open about things versus not. I think transparency is so much better than trying to pretend your life is perfect."
After her relationship with Hartley fell apart, she dated boss and costar Jason Oppenheim, but they split in December 2021 — the same year she met her now-wife G Flip at a Halloween party.
On the 2022 reunion for Selling Sunset, Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip, sharing, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”