Chrishell Stause Takes Shocking Dig at Ex-Husband Justin Hartley on 'The Traitors'

During the episode, contestants were sent on a mission where they had to hold hands with a partner in a box for eight minutes while insects, bugs, critters and snakes were poured all over them. Stause — who was paired with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania — told her the challenge was “worse than my first marriage.”

Unfortunately for the pair, the Selling Sunset star didn’t last the entire time and they lost the challenge.

Stause previously addressed her failed marriage to Hartley on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.