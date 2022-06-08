Will Todd & Julie Chrisley's Fraud Trial Be Shown In New Episodes Of 'Chrisley Knows Best'?

While the public was able to witness every minute of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case, Todd and Julie Chrisley's two-week fraud trial wasn't captured by the Chrisley Knows Best cameras.

According to a Radar insider, the series is "not currently in production," and the upcoming episodes, which are part of the second half of season 9, were all "filmed before the trial," which took place in Atlanta, Ga.