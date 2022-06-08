Will Todd & Julie Chrisley's Fraud Trial Be Shown In New Episodes Of 'Chrisley Knows Best'?
While the public was able to witness every minute of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case, Todd and Julie Chrisley's two-week fraud trial wasn't captured by the Chrisley Knows Best cameras.
According to a Radar insider, the series is "not currently in production," and the upcoming episodes, which are part of the second half of season 9, were all "filmed before the trial," which took place in Atlanta, Ga.
On Tuesday, June 7, the parents-of-five were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. They'll be sentenced on October 6 and face up to 30 years behind bars, though lawyer Bruce Morris claimed they "expect to appeal" the verdict.
Todd, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. His wife, 49, faces the same charges in addition to one count of wire fraud.
According to reports, the reality stars secured over $30 million loans and used the money to live above their means. They were also accused of hiding funds from the IRS.
When they were first hit with the claims a few years ago, Todd blamed former business partner Mark Braddock, alleging he was framing the couple after they fired him.
However, Braddock — who turned in the pair — claimed he assisted the couple in their fraud scheme, and he also had a romantic relationship with Todd, though they broke it off after a year.
The duo have yet to comment on the outcome, though Todd's daughter Lindsie — who was once estranged from her father and stepmother — released a statement via social media.
"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," the 32-year-old shared. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."
Insider reported the spouses must now stay at home unless they're at work, a religious service or seeking some type of medical care.
New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are scheduled to air on USA starting Thursday, June 23.