Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Shower Newborn Daughter With Kisses — Watch
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love for their newborn, Esti with cute kissing social media clip.
On Tuesday, February 28, Teigan posted a video of herself and Legend holding their bundle of joy while they each kissed one of Esti’s cheeks.
“First kiss 🥪 !!” the TV personality commented.
Fans loved the snippet, raving at how sweet the post was. “Classic kiss sandwich, 10/10,” said one user, while another added, “I have a feeling she better get used to that! ADORABLE!! ❤️.”
Additionally, one fan exclaimed, “She’s like ‘What the ?? Can someone please save me?!’ 🤣.”
On January 19, Teigen debuted her third child on Instagram with a post of her other two kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding their baby sister.
“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” the star said at the time.
Supporters were overjoyed for the family in welcoming their latest member.
Famous momager Kris Jenner replied saying, “We can’t wait to meet her!!! 💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗.”
- Mama's Got Jokes! Chrissy Teigen Shares The Unique Way She Plans To Name Her Baby
- How To Recreate Chrissy Teigen's Outfit From Her Egyptian Vacation — Get The Look For Less!
- John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Kissing Two Manhattan Penthouses Goodbye For $18 Million, Tour The Power Couple's Lavish Properties With Jaw-Dropping Rooftop Views: Photos
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three admitted that he is cutting back on his work schedule vowing to stay at home more.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional show. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," Legend disclosed.
"So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule," he added. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
But Teigen and Legend are far from new to the pressures of parenting. The singer-songwriter added they are prepared for whatever baby No. 3 will have in store for them.
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier," he shared.
"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," her husband revealed, referring to his wife undergoing a c-section to give birth to Esti. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!