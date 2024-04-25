Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her 'Anxiety Hives' Before Latest Red Carpet Event: Photo
Chrissy Teigen gets nervous before big events just like the rest of us!
The Cravings author, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 24, to reveal the red rash she develops before stepping onto the red carpet for lavish ceremonies.
"Anxiety hives before every event," Teigen wrote beside a video zooming in on the temporary skin condition while in the back of an SUV.
The model was dressed in a strapless black and yellow polka dot dress to attend the Los Angeles screening of Netflix’s A Man In Full at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood with her husband, John Legend.
The date night for the power couple may come as a nice break from parenting their four tots: Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren 9 months. Despite loving their growing family, the adjustment to their new additions over the past year has been tedious for their eldest children.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," The Voice judge explained in a 2023 interview. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now," Legend revealed. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart. Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun," the proud father gushed at the time.
Teigen recently had to fend off trolls who criticized her and her partner's decision to have more children.
"@johnlegend @chrissyteigen always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids. No one cares," one pressed social media user penned below a round-up post by Comments From Celebs that featured one of the model's remarks about her eldest daughter.
"Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids," Teigen replied back to the hater.