Chrissy Teigen Fans Slam The Mom-Of-Three After She Complains About Flying With Her Kids: 'Real Tough On A Private Jet'
Chrissy Teigen got dragged by fans for her alleged "private jet."
The model was criticized after she uploaded a photo of herself, hubby John Legend and their three kids — Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and newborn Esti. The shot captured the brood as they were about to board a plane to the U.K. The family of five was all smiles on the tarmac with a large plane in the background.
"Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," the 37-year-old captioned the post.
Many fans were not sympathetic towards the mom-of-three in her comments section.
"Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," one person penned, while another user added, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."
An additional person slammed the wealthy cookbook author, "I'm sure y'all can handle it on the private jet with millions of dollars. Try it on food stamps and spirit airlines. That's when you need prayers. Lmao."
Although not all the comments were negative, in fact, multiple users showed their love for Teigen.
Supporters said, "Just warning you it’s been cold and raining 😩can you bring the sun please😩," and "You got this lol! Safe travels ❤️❤️❤️ !!!"
Someone joked, "Y’all got this. What’s one more??? 😂😂😂😂❤️" referring to the family’s newest bundle of joy born in January.
Another fan commented in defense of the star, saying, "Some of you people are so dang judgmental!! Umm private jet or commercial—- doesn’t matter because helloooo traveling with kids is always an S Show regardless. Let’s show them some grace."
Teigen herself clapped back at her haters, writing, "U can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here," effectively debunking the idea that the couple few private for their trip.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the TV personality has been overwhelmed since having her third child. She admitted on Instagram in February that she was irritated when Legend would get home late after she took care of the kids all day.
"John: Gets home at 5 p.m.," Teigen wrote,
"Me to my feelings app," she continued alongside a snap of a feelings tracker, "feeling annoyed" at 5:30 p.m. it read.