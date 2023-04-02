Chrissy Teigen Fans Slam The Mom-Of-Three After She Complains About Flying With Her Kids: 'Real Tough On A Private Jet'

"Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," the 37-year-old captioned the post.

Many fans were not sympathetic towards the mom-of-three in her comments section.

"Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," one person penned, while another user added, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."