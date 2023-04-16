Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Post-Pregnancy Insecurities In Sweet Bath Time Snap With Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen and baby Esti have bath time!
On Sunday, April 16, the mom-of-three gave her followers a glimpse of mother-daughter time in her most recent Instagram post. The model put it all on display as she was pictured without any clothes on while she smiled down at her bundle of joy. Meanwhile, the cute tot looked up at her mom while she held her on her lap.
"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it!" Teigen wrote alongside the adorable snap, sharing her post-pregnancy insecurities.
Fans took to the comments section to praise the cookbook author for her candid message.
"Our changing bodies remind us of the life we created. It reminds us of all we have 😍," one user penned, while another person wrote, "That is not what any of us see when we look at this beautiful picture ❤️."
"Women's bodies are incredible 🙌🏽," a third user said, while a fourth raved, "I love your transparency and realness. Motherhood really makes [us] vulnerable and open us up to reality ❤️."
The 37-year-old welcomed Esti with husband John Legend in January. The pair also share kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 4. Just a few days after her birth, Teigen shared a cute photo of the siblings holding their brand-new baby sister.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she wrote on Thursday, January 19.
Following the birth, the proud mom opened up about her experience having a C-section in an interview with Parents.
"John saw an entire baby come out of my abdomen and was pretty amazed by it. And then he was amazed by the healing process, too," she explained. "He was fascinated by every aspect of it, but he also helped me pull my tights on. Everyone knows C-sections are invasive ... it was difficult. But what's cooler than looking like a hero to your husband?"