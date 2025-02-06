or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoPolitics

Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump's 'F------ Preposterous' White House Admin Over Video Attacking Selena Gomez: 'Loser Behavior'

Composite photo of Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump and Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen slammed Donald Trump's White House for attacking Selena Gomez.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold her tongue, and, true to form, she's lashing out at Donald Trump’s White House over attacking Selena Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez broke down about immigrants being deported on her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

“I love her,” Teigen said when asked about the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer. “Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of.”

John Legend’s famous wife was referring to a video clip Gomez posted to Instagram where she was crying over illegal immigrants being deported.

“The fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is f------ preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior,” Teigen added to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez ended up deleting her video clip after receiving backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Gomez broke down in the clip shared to her Instagram Story, stating she wanted to “say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

She didn’t leave the video up for long and, after deleting it, returned to her Instagram Story to share, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

In response to her sentiments, the White House released a video titled, "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters."

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen called Donald Trump's White House 'disgusting' for responding to Selena Gomez in the manner in which they did.

Article continues below advertisement

In their footage, they spliced together Gomez sobbing with interviews of three women whose children were killed by undocumented people.

“Seeing that video, it’s actually hard to believe that it’s genuine and real, because she’s an actress,” Alexis Nungary, one of the women interviewed in Trump’s clip, said.

Tammy Nobles, another woman featured, noted she’s “so happy” Trump scored a victory in the election and that he's focused on immigration.

Aside from Trump’s camp, Megyn Kelly slammed Gomez over her statements she put out on social media on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Since taking office, Donald Trump has made deporting illegal immigrants a top priority.

"If you are in front of the camera it is for some reason,” she said. “If your voice is important, you owe the people an obligation to share it. It's not to say you should be some emotionless troll the entire time you are on the air.”

Kelly went on to add the songstress was crying about “illegal children” who “might be subject to deportation.”

“But she deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies,” Kelly added. “I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”

To date, Gomez has not responded to the video put out by Trump’s White House or to Kelly’s comments about her.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.