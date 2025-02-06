Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump's 'F------ Preposterous' White House Admin Over Video Attacking Selena Gomez: 'Loser Behavior'
Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold her tongue, and, true to form, she's lashing out at Donald Trump’s White House over attacking Selena Gomez.
“I love her,” Teigen said when asked about the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer. “Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of.”
John Legend’s famous wife was referring to a video clip Gomez posted to Instagram where she was crying over illegal immigrants being deported.
“The fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is f------ preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior,” Teigen added to TMZ.
As OK! previously reported, Gomez broke down in the clip shared to her Instagram Story, stating she wanted to “say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”
She didn’t leave the video up for long and, after deleting it, returned to her Instagram Story to share, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”
In response to her sentiments, the White House released a video titled, "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters."
In their footage, they spliced together Gomez sobbing with interviews of three women whose children were killed by undocumented people.
“Seeing that video, it’s actually hard to believe that it’s genuine and real, because she’s an actress,” Alexis Nungary, one of the women interviewed in Trump’s clip, said.
Tammy Nobles, another woman featured, noted she’s “so happy” Trump scored a victory in the election and that he's focused on immigration.
Aside from Trump’s camp, Megyn Kelly slammed Gomez over her statements she put out on social media on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”
"If you are in front of the camera it is for some reason,” she said. “If your voice is important, you owe the people an obligation to share it. It's not to say you should be some emotionless troll the entire time you are on the air.”
Kelly went on to add the songstress was crying about “illegal children” who “might be subject to deportation.”
“But she deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies,” Kelly added. “I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”
To date, Gomez has not responded to the video put out by Trump’s White House or to Kelly’s comments about her.