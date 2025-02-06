Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump's 'F------ Preposterous' White House Admin Over Video Attacking Selena Gomez: 'Loser Behavior'

“I love her,” Teigen said when asked about the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer. “Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of.”

John Legend’s famous wife was referring to a video clip Gomez posted to Instagram where she was crying over illegal immigrants being deported.

“The fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is f------ preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior,” Teigen added to TMZ.