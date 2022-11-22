Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Adorably Kisses Her Bare Baby Bump — Photo
The Legend family can't wait for the newest member's arrival.
As the family-of-four gets ready to expand their young family, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's youngsters, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are showing their new sibling some love.
Teigen shared a carousel of her cozy weekend activities on Sunday, November 20, to Instagram, including one adorable snap of her daughter planting a sweet kiss on her mom's bare baby bump. Another photo featuring her growing belly included her son sitting close to his mom with his arm rested on her leg as they watched television together.
"This weekend was 👍🏽," the soon-to-be mother-of-three gushed.
Teigen and Legend announced they are expecting another child in August, months after suffering a pregnancy loss with their third baby, Jack, due to a partial placenta abruption.
While sharing the happy news with the public, Teigen candidly admitted she had fears about getting pregnant again after their heartbreaking loss.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen — who underwent in vitro fertilization this time around — shared before explaining why she held off on going public with her bun in the oven.
"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," the social media personality continued. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
As the due date nears closer, Teigen has opened up about how her kids have been handling their siblings' approaching arrival.
Explaining in September that they had known from the start — "[Luna and Miles knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," she revealed during an interview — Teigen said her brood has "been really very excited."