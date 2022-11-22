"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen — who underwent in vitro fertilization this time around — shared before explaining why she held off on going public with her bun in the oven.

GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABY

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," the social media personality continued. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"