Chrissy Teigen Twerks & Goofs Off While Throwing Fun Dinner Party With John Legend: Photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend throw quite the dinner party!
On the night of Monday, March 20, the model revealed they were preparing a feast for some of their friends, so of course, the food lover had to document the process.
Teigen, 37, filmed herself making lasagna as well as sticky toffee pudding cake, and her husband, 44, got in on the cooking action too. Before chowing down on their meal, Legend and some of his pals made a toast with espresso martinis, while the mom-of-three opted to ham it up for the camera and began twerking.
The woman behind the lens, Nova Kaplan, zoomed in on the star's leggings to poke fun at the fact that she had food all over them, joking, "Cute salad ... did you sit in it?"
The Cravings author goofed around even more and pretended to give the dish a lick.
When dessert rolled around, the power couple's eldest two children — daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4 — stopped by in their pajamas to enjoy the treats, with Luna scooping out ice cream.
Legend and Teigen are also parents to daughter Esti, who they just welcomed this past January. As OK! reported, the EGOT winner recently insisted having three children isn't much harder than parenting two.
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the singer explained of not feeling any added stress. "So dare I say, it's easier."
It also helps that the superstar cut back on his career so he can be at home more often. "I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows," he shared in an interview. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later."
"So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule," Legend acknowledged. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."