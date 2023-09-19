Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her Family 'Looks So Out of It' as They Travel Home After 10-Year Anniversary Party in Italy
Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were joined by family and friends to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in Italy, and though everyone had a ball, the model admitted the short excursion left her brood exhausted!
"Hommmmmme. Almost," she wrote alongside an Instagram Story video on Monday, September 19, which showed her sitting on a couch with a blanket. The star had no makeup on her face and wore a blank expression before she moved her phone to show their daughter Luna, 7, asleep on another couch.
The mom-of-four then pandered over to the singer, who was on his phone while holding their 8-month-old daughter Esti. The tot, dressed in a magenta onesie, looked content as she chewed on her dad's sweatshirt string, and after a couple of seconds, The Voice coach looked up and realized he was being filmed.
"What are you doing?" he asked, prompting a laugh from Teigen.
"Nothing," she giggled. "Everyone just looks so out of it."
Their sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 3 months, weren't seen in the clip.
As OK! reported, the pair also renewed their vows as part of the lavish Italian celebration, with a few of their friends posting photos from the bash.
"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive. Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone," an insider spilled to an outlet. "Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time."
"[John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite... [there were] flowers everywhere. It's been a very elegant, very classic event," the source continued of the shindig.
The spouses likely had a nanny with them to help out, something they've been very candid about. The extra set of hands is much needed now that they have four kids, two of whom were born this year.
"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," the EGOT winner gushed in an interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
While the cookbook author gave birth to Esti in January, they used a surrogate to welcome Wren over the summer. The duo decided to try two different methods of conceiving to increase their chances of being successful, as in September 2020, Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in the third trimester while pregnant with son Jack.