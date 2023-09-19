OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her Family 'Looks So Out of It' as They Travel Home After 10-Year Anniversary Party in Italy

chrissy teigen family looks exhausted travel home anniversary party italy
Source: mega;@chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were joined by family and friends to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in Italy, and though everyone had a ball, the model admitted the short excursion left her brood exhausted!

Article continues below advertisement
teigen
Source: @chrisyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and her family sat in an airport lounge prior to their flight home.

"Hommmmmme. Almost," she wrote alongside an Instagram Story video on Monday, September 19, which showed her sitting on a couch with a blanket. The star had no makeup on her face and wore a blank expression before she moved her phone to show their daughter Luna, 7, asleep on another couch.

The mom-of-four then pandered over to the singer, who was on his phone while holding their 8-month-old daughter Esti. The tot, dressed in a magenta onesie, looked content as she chewed on her dad's sweatshirt string, and after a couple of seconds, The Voice coach looked up and realized he was being filmed.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen family looks exhausted travel home anniversary party italy
Source: @chrisyteigen/instagram

Daughter Luna dozed off with a blanket and pillow.

"What are you doing?" he asked, prompting a laugh from Teigen.

"Nothing," she giggled. "Everyone just looks so out of it."

Their sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 3 months, weren't seen in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen family looks exhausted travel home anniversary party italy
Source: @chrisyteigen/instagram

While most of the family was exhausted, Esti looked wide awake.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

As OK! reported, the pair also renewed their vows as part of the lavish Italian celebration, with a few of their friends posting photos from the bash.

"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive. Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone," an insider spilled to an outlet. "Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time."

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen family looks exhausted travel home anniversary party italy
Source: @simonhuck/instagram

Miles and his dad wore matching white suits for the party.

"[John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite... [there were] flowers everywhere. It's been a very elegant, very classic event," the source continued of the shindig.

The spouses likely had a nanny with them to help out, something they've been very candid about. The extra set of hands is much needed now that they have four kids, two of whom were born this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," the EGOT winner gushed in an interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."

While the cookbook author gave birth to Esti in January, they used a surrogate to welcome Wren over the summer. The duo decided to try two different methods of conceiving to increase their chances of being successful, as in September 2020, Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in the third trimester while pregnant with son Jack.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.