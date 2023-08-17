Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless for Mammogram and Ultrasound: Photo
Chrissy Teigen nearly bared it all in the name of health.
On Thursday, August 17, the model posted an Instagram photo of herself laying down at a doctor's office to encourage women to book their annual mammogram appointment.
"Mammogram/b--- ultrasound reminder! When else do you get to see your b--- as a one inch steak!?" she quipped in the photo, in which the star had one hand covering her chest. "Ultrasound also comes with free t---- lotion good for the entire day!!"
The Cravings cookbook author, who was also wearing a face mask in the picture, said she had both a mammogram and ultrasound done this time.
The bombshell, 37, managed to get in the check-up despite her busy schedule as a mom-of four, having welcomed daughter Esti in January and son Wren in June via a surrogate.
Teigen and husband John Legend — who are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5 — explained they used a surrogate in tandem with trying naturally to increase their odds of having a baby after years of struggles, which included a life-saving abortion in 2020.
The pair just enjoyed their first vacation as a family-of-six, and though the parents now have two tots under the age of 1, the singer, 44, insisted they aren't too stressed out.
"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," the EGOT winner gushed in a recent interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
Teigen appears to be in good shape physically and mentally these days, as the day before her mammogram, she revealed she participated in a group workout class for the first time in years.
"So proud of us!!" she gushed alongside a group snap at a Pilates studio. "I haven't done a workout class in years because I am embarrassed."