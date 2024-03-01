Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Hints at Past Drug Use With Instagram Challenge Video: 'Would Have Nailed This'

The 38-year-old television personality posted a video of a man doing an online challenge in which he attempted to pour 100 grams of flour into the bowl of a cooking scale without looking at it.

Chrissy Teigen hinted at a past potential drug use in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday night, February 29.

The man looked away and ended up pouring just over 100 grams into the scale.

"Young Chrissy would have nailed this and not because she was a good cook," Teigen quipped in a caption written over the video with a suspicious eyes emoji, seemingly referencing cocaine or another powdered drug substance.