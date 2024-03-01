Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Hints at Past Drug Use With Instagram Challenge Video: 'Would Have Nailed This'
Chrissy Teigen hinted at a past potential drug use in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday night, February 29.
The 38-year-old television personality posted a video of a man doing an online challenge in which he attempted to pour 100 grams of flour into the bowl of a cooking scale without looking at it.
The man looked away and ended up pouring just over 100 grams into the scale.
"Young Chrissy would have nailed this and not because she was a good cook," Teigen quipped in a caption written over the video with a suspicious eyes emoji, seemingly referencing cocaine or another powdered drug substance.
Although Teigen's history with recreational drug use is unclear, the mother-of-four — who shares Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with husband John Legend — has been open about her journey to sobriety after realizing her alcohol habits were unhealthy.
"I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she explained in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."
"Then I felt bad for making kind of an a-- of myself to people that I really respected," she continued. "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."
"Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always," she added. "I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."
In 2020, the actress recommitted herself to attempting sobriety and celebrated one year of being completely sober in July 2022.
"I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she said at the time. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I—get this —quit drinking!"
She also admitted to having regrets about the blurry memories she has from alcohol consumption.
"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone," she said. "Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze."