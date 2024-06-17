Chrissy Teigen Fearful Donald Trump Will 'Come After' Her If He Returns to the White House: 'He's Unhinged'
Chrissy Teigen is nervous Donald Trump will become president again.
“It’s also kind of scary, because it’s, ‘Oh, he’s aware of me,'” the model, 38, said during a live recording of the podcast "On with Kara Swisher," as part of Cannes Liones. “What could really happen because of that? We obviously know he’s unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It’s a weird feeling.”
The pair, who are frequent critics of the ex-president, 77, are determined to keep him out of the political world.
“We’re going to be active. We’re going to the White House on the way home from here and we’re going to support President Biden,” Legend said, adding that when he previously sparred with his wife, he had to make sure Trump "didn't come within a mile of the White House again."
The mom-of-four noted how being outspoken about political issues can hurt her brand. “When you’re a name attached to your own thing, anything you say or do can affect the company or take it down for who knows how long. [Grocery] stores aren’t used to the world of celebrity partnerships. Paul Newman [with his salad dressing] isn’t going to get in trouble anymore… but if they’ve been saturated with phone calls because I spoke up about health care or women’s rights… it puts a lot of fear into them," she said.
For his part, the singer, 45, said he's sure some people won't vote for his team on The Voice as they might not "agree with my politics, but I'm fine with it."
“People know what they’re getting with me. I stand for what I stand for, it’s been consistent for a long time,” he added.
Teigen concluded: “They’re going to hate you either way, so you might as well be OK sleeping at night.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump previously heckled Teigen on Twitter, now called X, in 2019, referring to her as Legend's "filthy-mouthed" wife.
Teigen replied, calling Trump a "p----- a-- b------."
Years later, as part of the House Republicans' investigation into President Joe Biden and the Democrats, a hearing took place in 2023, where they examined Twitter executives' temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.
Things took a turn when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman Gerry Connelly asked former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli about a prior exchange between Trump and Teigen.
One user who found the original post wrote, "Is this the tweet?" to which Teigen replied, "I am crying. I cannot go on."
Connelly asked Navaroli: “The White House almost immediately thereafter contacted Twitter to demand the tweet be taken down. Is that accurate?”
“I do remember hearing we’d received a request from the White House to make sure we evaluated this tweet, and they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed at the president,” Navaroli answered, but the tweet was removed.