Chrissy Teigen Savagely Slams 'Piece of S***' Plastic Surgeon Accusing Her of 'Overfilling' Her Face: 'I Gained Weight'
Chrissy Teigen is putting her haters in their place.
On Thursday, June 15, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram Story to clap back at Dr. Kay Durairaj after the plastic surgeon offended Teigen in a viral Instagram Reel video.
"'No mean intentions?'" the model quoted, regarding what the surgeon captioned her hurtful post, in which the doctor accused Teigen of "overfilling" her face, causing a "puffy and bloated effect."
"But [you’re] saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?" the mom-of-three questioned, before stating: "You're a piece of s***."
"I gained weight," noted Teigen — who just gave birth to her and her husband John Legend's youngest daughter, Esti, back in January.
The Lip Sync Battle host proceeded to sarcastically thank the person that uploaded the harsh video before highlighting all of the hateful remarks about her that generated in the comments section of the post.
"Thanks for this @beautybydrkay," the annoyed television personality quipped.
A majority of the comments tore apart Teigen's appearance, as many critics were easily convinced by the plastic surgeon that the overuse of cosmetic procedures was to blame — despite the cookbook author's confession that she simply weighs more now than she has in the past.
"She's a bad person so this is just her Karma," one hater wrote, while another added, "she was beautiful before... not sure why she destroyed her face like that," and a third asked, "why do celebrities want puffy cheeks? Looks like handsome Squidward," in reference to the famed Spongebob Squarepants character.
Someone even compared Teigen's face to Madonna's — who has also been dragged through the mud in recent months for her "unrecognizable" facial features.
Teigen has never been shy when it comes to putting online trolls in their place after feeling hurt by their claims, however, she has also admitted to having a sensitive side and doesn't seem to enjoy confrontation when push comes to shove.
This personality trait is one of the many reasons Teigen doesn't think she could ever be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as OK! previously reported.
"I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me. I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot," the A-lister confessed to Andy Cohen during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, noting she prefers the alternative of fangirling from a distance.