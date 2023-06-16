Chrissy Teigen Savagely Slams 'Piece of S***' Plastic Surgeon Accusing Her of 'Overfilling' Her Face: 'I Gained Weight'

Teigen has never been shy when it comes to putting online trolls in their place after feeling hurt by their claims, however, she has also admitted to having a sensitive side and doesn't seem to enjoy confrontation when push comes to shove.

This personality trait is one of the many reasons Teigen doesn't think she could ever be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as OK! previously reported.

"I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me. I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot," the A-lister confessed to Andy Cohen during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, noting she prefers the alternative of fangirling from a distance.