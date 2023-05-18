OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown for His 5th Birthday: Photos

chrissy teigen john legend son miles th birthday
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

May 17 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little boy is 5!

On Tuesday, May 16, the couple celebrated their son Miles' birthday with a few special treats, including the model whipping up some brownies and giving him a green paper crown.

chrissy teigen john legend son miles
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The musician, 44, paid tribute by sharing three adorable photos of the tot. "Look who’s 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!" he captioned the snap, which spurred plenty of fans to send their well wishes too.

Teigen's mother, Pepper, left a message on the post to tell her grandson she left him a gift in the house. "Happy birthday miles ask mom to open the drawer in the kitchen and there’s a red envelope just for you 🎂🎈❤️❤️," she wrote, adding in a separate comment, "Happy birthday miles I love you 🎂🎈🎈❤️❤️."

chrissy teigen john legend son miles
Source: @johnlegend/instagram

The singer and the mom-of-three, 37, share two other children: daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, who was born on January 13.

While the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner has shared countless photos throughout her third pregnancy, a social media user randomly called her out earlier this month, believing she used a surrogate. Teigen hit back by uploading a photo from her C-section, putting the rumors to rest.

chrissy teigen john legend son miles
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The cookbook author had also detailed the procedure in a past interview, noting her husband was "pretty amazed by it."

"He was amazed by the healing process, too. He was fascinated by every aspect of it," she shared. "Everyone knows C-sections are invasive ... it was difficult. But what's cooler than looking like a hero to your husband?"

"It was cool to have had two vaginal deliveries and then have a C-section. I got to learn about both and see them firsthand — to me, that was really cool. I really love doctors and seeing what they can do," continued Teigen. "I love medical advancements, so laying on that gurney and going through the process of, 'OK, I can't feel my bottom half and a whole baby is being taken out — I feel pressure' and then knowing that I had full use of my arms and I could take pictures of it, that's all so wild."

