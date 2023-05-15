Chrissy Teigen Praised for 'Acknowledging' Her Nannies in Appreciative Mother's Day Tribute: 'It Takes a Village'
Chrissy Teigen sweetly shouted out the nannies who help raise her and her husband John Legend's three children: Luna, 7, Miles, 4, and Esti, 4 months.
"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰," the cookbook author wrote on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.
Teigen's message was captioned alongside a series of photos capturing authentic moments of the women interacting with her little ones.
Fans were thrilled to see a celebrity being transparent about the immense help they receive regularly, and flooded the comments section with a lot of support.
"One of the million reasons I follow you. You are so REAL! Much respect for giving these ladies their respect publicly. Awesome mom you are and even more awesome simply from this post. Thank you," one Instagram user expressed, as another added, "This is amazing. Thank you so much for posting the support network that it takes to make mothering look so easy to outsiders that follow you. Thank you so much for being authentic, Chrissy ❤️ happy Mother’s Day!!"
A third person admitted: "I really respect this post. It takes a village. Some do it alone & do it darn well. Some have support in whatever form that is. What's important is the journey & the outcome."
- Chrissy Teigen Savagely Responds After Online Hater Accuses Her of Using a Surrogate for the Recent Birth of Daughter Esti
- Megyn Kelly Savagely Drags John Legend for Defending 'Elitist, Out-of-Touch' Chrissy Teigen After 'Embarrassing' 'Nerd-Prom' Appearance at White House
- John Legend Slams 'Desperate' and Attention-Seeking Megyn Kelly for Dissing Chrissy Teigen: 'She Can Just Shut Up'
A few users asked Teigen why her mom was left out of the thankful post, however, she received her own special spotlight shortly after.
"Happy Mother’s Day @pepperthai2!! we miss you and can’t wait for you to come back from Thailand!! I love love love you ❤️," the 37-year-old wrote, as her mother wrote back, "happy Mother’s Day to you too! You’re a great mother and I’m so proud of you. Love you sweetheart I miss all of you ❤️😘😘."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Legend dedicated his song "Wonder Women" as a "love letter to our Supermom" attached to a video montage of Teigen and their kids.