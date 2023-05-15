Chrissy Teigen Praised for 'Acknowledging' Her Nannies in Appreciative Mother's Day Tribute: 'It Takes a Village'

Chrissy Teigen sweetly shouted out the nannies who help raise her and her husband John Legend's three children: Luna, 7, Miles, 4, and Esti, 4 months.

"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰," the cookbook author wrote on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.