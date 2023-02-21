Chrissy Teigen Relaxes With Newborn Esti After 'Feeling Annoyed' By Husband John Legend: Photo
Chrissy Teigen took a quiet moment to herself on Tuesday, February 21, with her newborn, Esti — just a little over a month after the tot first came into the world.
In the photo, the model, 37, sported a black tank top as she also wore a pink towel in her hair. Esti, who sported a trendy pineapple outfit, had her pacifier in her mouth as Teigen looked at her with a loving gaze.
As OK! previously, the cookbook author, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, got candid about the ups and downs of parenting with a partner.
John: Gets home at 5 p.m.," Teigen captioned her Instagram Story on February 19.
"Me to my feelings app," the mom-of-three continued, adding that she was "feeling annoyed" at 5:30 p.m.
Later on, the brunette babe explained what was going on between her and the singer, 44.
"Lol it’s an app called 'how we feel' — my therapist [is] having me use [it] because I have trouble knowing how I’m feeling or describing how something made me feel in the past," the star shared.
In January, the duo revealed they added another member to their family.
Less than one week later, the television personality made the news of her daughter Instagram official, stating: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X," she gushed.
Despite being in Hollywood, the "All of Me" crooner admitted he and Teigen sometimes need help with the kiddos.
"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," Legend previously shared. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."