Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo Of Newborn Daughter Esti's Face — See The Precious Snap!
The camera already loves her! Less than two weeks after giving birth, Chrissy Teigen treated fans to a second photo of her and husband John Legend's little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens.
"Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she quipped in the caption of the Tuesday, January 24 post, which featured a close-up shot of the infant's face.
The model, 37, welcomed their third child on January 13, and six days later, the tot made her Instagram debut in a photo alongside big sister Luna, 6, and brother Miles, 4.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" the cookbook author spilled. "We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."
As OK! reported, Teigen is still in the midst of the c-section aftermath, telling fans she has to "bandage" her "wound," and she also uploaded two photos of herself wearing stained shirts, implying her breast milk was leaking.
Despite the postpartum struggles, the newly minted mom-of-three is over the moon, especially since her and Legend's son Jack died due to a life-saving abortion in 2020.
Last year, when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner found out she was pregnant again after undergoing IVF, she hesitated to publicize the news due to the tragic loss.
"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she explained at the time. In August 2022, she finally told the world she and The Voice coach, 44, were expecting.
The following month, the "All of You" crooner double down on her outlook.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," he said in an interview." But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."