Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Bus Breaks Down While On The Road — See Photos Of Their 'Adventure'!
Every traveler’s worst nightmare!
On Wednesday, April 5, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s bus broke down while they were traveling around the U.K. The mom-of-three documented the experience on her Instagram Story.
The first snapshot displayed the model and her hubby in a rest stop convenience store posing in front of the food fridge. The 37-year-old held up a thumbs up as she wore a tan plush robe and high heeled back boots. Meanwhile, the singer sported a long tan coat, black pants and black shoes.
"Our bus broke down," Teigen wrote alongside the snap.
About an hour later, she posted another image indicating that the couple was back on the bus, although, the power seemed to be out. The image showed the inside of the vehicle with one woman using her phone flashlight to illuminate the space. "Lol offfff course" she penned.
Lastly, the TV personality shared a video from inside the dark bus — "Every day an adventure (we are fine)" she wrote. In the background of the clip, a baby was crying as Teigen and Legend reassured one other everything would be okay.
"Well the power’s just the electrical," the cook book author said, in hopes that the bus won’t break down again. "Ya ya," Legend replied in agreement.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Teigen complained about traveling during the family’s recent trip. On Sunday, April 2, she shared a photo of the whole family on the tarmac before boarding their flight.
"Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," she captioned the photo. Although, many fans were not sympathetic to the wealthy mom.
"Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," a user wrote, while another person said, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."
A third person slammed Teigen, saying, "I'm sure y'all can handle it on the private jet with millions of dollars. Try it on food stamps and spirit airlines. That's when you need prayers. Lmao."
"U can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here," the Utah native wrote in response, effectively squashing rumors that the brood flew private.