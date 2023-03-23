Chrissy Teigen Teases Baby Esti's Tiny Toes In Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment: Photos
Mother-daughter time! Chrissy Teigen showed off baby Esti’s small toes in a recent Instagram Story.
On Wednesday, March 22, the mom-of-three uploaded a video of her youngest’s tiny little toes wiggling while she hummed to her bundle of joy.
“Did you know, you got the tinniest toes in the world,” the model sang to her newborn as she zoomed in on her feet.
Teigen welcomed her newborn with husband John Legend in early 2023 and has not been shy about sharing her pride and joy with the world.
On Tuesday, March 21, she uploaded a close-up snap of Esti in a pink bow headband. The months old tot was shown in a white onesie and bib while her big brown eyes starred into the camera.
The TV personality captioned the post, “I’m anti headband but wait am I????”
Fans then gushed over the cookbook author’s snapshot.
“The bigger the 🎀 the closer to God,” one user commented, while another said, “Precious & mommy’s twin! ❤️.”
“We all are anti-headband until we aren’t 😂. So freaking adorable 😍,” a fan raved.
- Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Was 'Fascinated' & 'Amazed' By C-Section Birth Of Their Daughter Esti
- Chrissy Teigen Twerks & Goofs Off While Throwing Fun Dinner Party With John Legend: Photos
- Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On Donald Trump's Forthcoming Arrest & His Supporters' Possible Protests: 'Here We Go'
Another user referenced an old theme song Teigen and Legend would sing with their daughter Luna, 6, when she was young, saying, “HEADBAND OF THE DAY, ITS THE HEADBAND OF THE DAY, PUSH YOUR LOCKS AWAY WITH THE HEADBAND OF THE DAY 🎶 please bring it back!”
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who also share son Miles, 4, were overjoyed to welcome their third child into the world after they lost son Jack in 2020. Shortly after bringing Esti home, the model showed off a photo of her three children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," the 36-year-old wrote.
On the day of her birth, Legend announced at a private concert that the pair welcomed "the little baby this morning.”
“What a blessed day,” he added.