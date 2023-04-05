OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Shares Fun Family Vacation Photos After Admitting She Was Afraid To Travel With 3 Young Kids

chrissy teigen shares family vacation photos
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Despite her initial worries, Chrissy Teigen is having a ball on her and John Legend's family vacation to London!

The model shared a few photos from their trip on Instagram, showing herself cuddling newborn daughter Esti, checking out the stables and of course, enjoying a meal.

chrissy teigen shares family vacation photos
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"We made it to London!" the Cravings cookbook author, 37, declared in the caption of the Tuesday, April 4, upload. "Here for daddy’s show, a little farm time and some chicken at chiltern!"

It was just a couple of days earlier that the star ruffled feathers with fans, as she admitted her "heart" was "racing" due to her nerves over the brood's first flight as a family of five. People immediately shamed her, assuming they took a private plane, but she clarified that they flew public.

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"Update! I was the only one to cry! scary turbulence makes my heart stop. also I thought it was pretty obvious from the enormous British Airways plane in the background but we didn’t fly private," Teigen tweeted after they landed. "Everything is gonna be ok! u are all gonna be ok."

The mom-of-three quipped in another post, "u can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here."

When a fan asked why the wealthy family didn't fly private, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host replied, "Round trip from la to London on a g6 is like 400,000. Absolutely insane."

As OK! previously shared, things have been smooth sailing for Teigen and her husband, 44, since welcoming their third child in January. In fact, the singer told an outlet that despite worrying over whether their older kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would be jealous, the tots have been "doing so well" with the baby.

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"[It] just fills the house up with more love. I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier," he gushed of being parents to three little ones.

