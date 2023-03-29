So Sweet! Chrissy Teigen Cuddles Up With 2-Month-Old Daughter Esti In Adorable New Photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl is ready for her close-up!
On Tuesday, March 28, the model shared a few photos of herself cuddling with 2-month-old Esti, and it's safe to say the family just can't get enough of their newest member.
In one shot, the tot was laying down and gazing up at her mom, while another showed the duo cozying up for a nap. The star also shared a few photos of a dessert she whipped up, so she captioned the set of pics, "Babies and banana pudding."
It looks like Teigen, 37, is feeling back to her normal self after taking time to recover from the C-section, a process she recently detailed in an interview with Parents.
"John saw an entire baby come out of my abdomen and was pretty amazed by it. And then he was amazed by the healing process, too," spilled the star. "He was fascinated by every aspect of it, but he also helped me pull my tights on. Everyone knows C-sections are invasive ... it was difficult. But what's cooler than looking like a hero to your husband?"
"It was cool to have had two vaginal deliveries and then have a C-section. I got to learn about both and see them firsthand — to me, that was really cool. I really love doctors and seeing what they can do," the Cravings cookbook author said fo welcoming their first two children, Luna, 6 and Miles, 4. "I love medical advancements, so laying on that gurney and going through the process of, 'OK, I can't feel my bottom half and a whole baby is being taken out — I feel pressure' and then knowing that I had full use of my arms and I could take pictures of it, that's all so wild."
The crooner himself has sung praises about his wife's abilities, revealing earlier this month that she was "doing great" after the surgery.
Said Legend, 44, "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."