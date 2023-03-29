So Sweet! Chrissy Teigen Cuddles Up With 2-Month-Old Daughter Esti In Adorable New Photos

In one shot, the tot was laying down and gazing up at her mom, while another showed the duo cozying up for a nap. The star also shared a few photos of a dessert she whipped up, so she captioned the set of pics, "Babies and banana pudding."

It looks like Teigen, 37, is feeling back to her normal self after taking time to recover from the C-section, a process she recently detailed in an interview with Parents.