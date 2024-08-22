Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Leaving John Legend After He Forgot to Give His Family a Secret Signal During DNC Performance
Chrissy Teigen is calling out John Legend after he forgot to do his family's secret gesture while performing at the televised Democratic National Convention on the night of Wednesday, August 21.
Before the singer took the stage, the cookbook author explained in an Instagram Story video, "I told John that if he really loves his family, he has to tug his ear while he performs at the DNC."
"And so if he doesn't... then... I'm out," she quipped.
An hour later, the mom-of-four, 38, texted her husband and called him out for not doing the gesture.
In screenshots of their text conversation, the model wrote, "not a single ear was tugged."
"Oh my god. I completely lost it," the EGOT winner, 45, confessed.
"U did!! But you did a good job. Too bad it won't matter to our children," Teigen joked.
Alongside the screenshot, the bombshell added, "Wowowow couldn't have been more clear. Took him all of 4 mins to forget."
Teigen has always let fans in on their family dynamic, recently revealing their son Miles, 6, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
The former Lip Sync Battle co-host said they found out the tot had the condition when he was sick with "an intestinal infection" but was experiencing other symptoms and had off blood tests.
"I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different. After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1," Teigen shared.
"Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," the star noted.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner thanked fans and others who have diabetes for their sweet words.
"I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. I know things could be so much worse!!" she noted. "So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine."
The couple is also parents to daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 1, as well as son Wren, 1.
As OK! previously reported, Teigen gave birth to Esti while a surrogate welcomed Wren. The duo decided to try two ways of conceiving another child at the same time since Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020 while pregnant with their son Jack.