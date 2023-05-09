Chrissy Teigen Savagely Responds After Online Hater Accuses Her of Using a Surrogate for the Recent Birth of Daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen didn't even flinch when an internet troll accused her of using a surrogate for the birth of her 4-month-old daughter, Esti.
The cookbook author, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to show what one person wrote in the comments section of her post.
"she didn’t have a surrogate," one person claimed, while another said, "well … the truth is Chrissy's was born male. During ‘her pregnancy’ they used something called a moonbump. If you’re not familiar with the moonbump just Google it. I’m a huge fan of Chrissy by the way."
"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" the model then posted of herself in the delivery room.
The brunette beauty, who also shares daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, was praised by her hubby for handling the birth of the tot like a pro.
"John saw an entire baby come out of my abdomen and was pretty amazed by it," Teigen told Parents. "And then he was amazed by the healing process, too. He was fascinated by every aspect of it, but he also helped me pull my tights on. Everyone knows C-sections are invasive ... it was difficult. But what's cooler than looking like a hero to your husband?"
"It was cool to have had two vaginal deliveries and then have a C-section," the mom-of-three added. "I got to learn about both and see them firsthand — to me, that was really cool. I really love doctors and seeing what they can do. I love medical advancements, so laying on that gurney and going through the process of, 'OK, I can't feel my bottom half and a whole baby is being taken out — I feel pressure' and then knowing that I had full use of my arms and I could take pictures of it, that's all so wild."
Of course, Teigen couldn't help but joke about what went on in the delivery room.
"It was insane. And having John in that room ... he was playing music and trying not to look. Even during my vaginal births, he stayed up by my head. I preferred it that way, honestly," she quipped.