Chrissy Teigen Mocks 'Spiraling' Donald Trump for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name: 'My 1-Year-Old Can Say It'

Composite photo of Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump.
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump have been at odds since 2019.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen is taking aim at Donald Trump once again.

On the night of Thursday, August 22, the model went on Instagram and poked fun at the former president for his inability to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris' first name.

chrissy teigen mocks donald trump mispronouncing kamala harris name
Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen poked fun at Donald Trump's inability to pronounce Kamala Harris' first name.

In a video, the mom-of-four, 38, can be heard teaching her and husband John Legend's daughter Esti, 1, to say the vice president's moniker, as the tot spits back, "Ka - ma - la."

"Yes, girl!" Teigen excitedly reacted.

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, the Cravings cookbook author shared the clip and quipped, "@realdonaldtrump my 1-year-old can say it."

chrissy teigen donald trump
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The model pointed out that her and John Legend's little girl has no trouble saying 'Kamala.'

Hours later, Teigen took a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social posts, where he went on weird rants about the speech Harris gave at the DNC.

"F----- spiraling lmao," she wrote alongside the upload.

chrissy teigen donald trump
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The mom-of-four was cracking up as Trump went on a rant during Harris' DNC speech.

Teigen and Trump's feud goes a few years back, as the former Lip-Sync Battle co-host tweeted the ex-POTUS was a "p---- a-- b----" after he called Legend a "boring musician."

The businessman, 78, hit back, referring to her as "filthy-mouthed" and asked the social media platform to delete her words, which they didn't.

While the stunning star admitted Trump's request to have her tweet removed was one of her "career highlights," she confessed she's also worried about him retaliating one day, especially if he wins the 2024 election.

"It’s also kind of scary, because it’s, ‘Oh, he’s aware of me,'” she explained at an event. "What could really happen because of that? We obviously know he’s unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It’s a weird feeling.”

chrissy teigen mocks donald trump mispronouncing kamala harris name
Source: mega

The ex-president and Teigen's feud began in 2019 after he insulted her husband.

Now that Teigen has expanded her resume by launching things like baking mixes at grocery stores, she realizes that sharing her political views could take a toll on her success.

"When you’re a name attached to your own thing, anything you say or do can affect the company or take it down for who knows how long. [Grocery] stores aren’t used to the world of celebrity partnerships," the bombshell said. "Paul Newman isn’t going to get in trouble anymore… but if they’ve been saturated with phone calls because I spoke up about health care or women’s rights… it puts a lot of fear into them."

Teigen and Legend, 45, have already voiced their support for Harris, 59, with the latter performing at the Wednesday, August 21, DNC.

