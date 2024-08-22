Donald Trump Jokes 'Let's Get Out of Here' at Press Conference After Learning Police Are Searching for a Man Who Threatened to Kill Him
Donald Trump was caught off guard when he learned police were conducting a search in Arizona for a man who allegedly threatened his life.
While speaking at a press conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, August 22, a reporter told the 78-year-old ex-prez: "There’s a manhunt going on in this county. A man who has made death threats to you? Did you hear about that before coming? What are your thoughts coming down here? Some people told me it’s dangerous for you to be here."
Trump swiftly responded, "I’ve heard it’s very dangerous. I haven’t heard about that."
"They probably want to keep it from me. Thank you for telling me. Let’s get out of here right now," he quipped, prompting laughter from the crowd of journalists.
"No, thank you very much for saying, but no. And I have great respect for Secret Service," he continued. "The job they do, including, a month and a half ago when they were jumping on top of me with bullets flying right at them."
"Mistakes were made and they’re going to learn from the mistakes. But, I have great respect. But no, I haven’t heard that," he clarified. "I’m not that surprised. And the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys. So I have heard it’s very unsafe to make this trip. There were some people that really didn’t want me to make it."
As OK! previously reported, that same day, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were actively searching for Ronald Lee Syrvud after he allegedly made threats against the controversial politician.
According to authorities, the 66-year-old man is also currently wanted on several warrants in two states, including but not limited to a DUI in Wisconsin and a hit-and-run in Arizona.
This comes nearly six weeks after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump while he was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally. Although the 78-year-old was not seriously injured, one of the bullets grazed his ear.
Crooks was killed by the Secret Service within seconds of the attack.
The FBI later searched the deceased man's electronics and discovered he'd not only looked up information on Trump, but he'd also sought out images of President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.
Despite investigators knowing very little about the motivations behind the shocking shooting, Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, appeared to suggest the Democrats were to blame.
At a North Carolina campaign rally, Vance declared, "They couldn’t beat him politically, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him. They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison. And they even tried to kill him."