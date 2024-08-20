Donald Trump Deemed 'Too Old' to Run After Calling Kamala Harris the 'President' in Latest Embarrassing Gaffe: 'Take a Nap, Grandpa!'
Is Donald Trump predicting the future or just tired?
The embattled former POTUS, 78, was mocked on social media after mistakenly referring to Kamala Harris as "the president" while speaking at a Michigan rally on Tuesday, August 20.
"And she's the president, and wants to be the President of the United States," he told his audience of supporters, seemingly not noticing his slip-up immediately. "She's Vice President, she could do it."
Trump critics quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to drag the controversial politician for everything from his intellect to his age.
One user said, "Donald Trump is too old to run. He needs to step aside," and another added, "This man has the IQ and mental acuity of a baked potato."
A third person wrote, "That won’t be the first or last time he says that. He’ll be saying it from prison after November ," and a fourth replied, "He’s manifesting it already and she will be."
Others suggested his exhausted tone may be a sign that he's beginning to accept he may not win the 2024 election and that he's simply going through the motions of his campaign.
"Oh yeah, them speeches last night at the DNC kept him up all night long. You can hear it in his voice," one MAGA critic pointed out. "They’re breaking Donald."
Another X user penned, "That’s the sound of Trump’s defeat creeping in. He’s seen the data, and spoiler alert: it’s not looking good. He knows it, we know it — just waiting for him to admit it which will never happen. #GameOver #DataDoesntLie."
A third critic agreed, "My guy is running on FUMES. Low energy ... Take a nap, grandpa."
As OK! previously reported, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci also recently predicted Trump would lose his bid for another term as president because he's "boring," "old" and "tired."
"The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016," Scaramucci explained. "At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics."